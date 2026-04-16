CUK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.40, changing hands as low as $27.13 per share. Carnival plc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.39 per share, with $33.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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