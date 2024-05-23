News & Insights

CuFe Limited Announces Major Securities Expansion

May 23, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited (CUF) has announced a new issue of 187.5 million ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 24, 2024. This move by CUFE LTD represents a significant expansion of the company’s securities in the financial market.

