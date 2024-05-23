CuFe Limited Announces Major Securities Expansion

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited (CUF) has announced a new issue of 187.5 million ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 24, 2024. This move by CUFE LTD represents a significant expansion of the company’s securities in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:CUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.