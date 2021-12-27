Cue Health Continues Uptick

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) shares are rising more than 17 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a rally since December 17. There were no corporate announcements from the company today to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $15.08, up 17.51 percent from the previous close of $12.85. The shares have traded in a range of $8.53-$22.55 on average volume of 855,724 for the 52 week period.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

