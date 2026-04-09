Cue Biopharma To Receive $7.5M Milestone Payment

(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) announced that it will receive a $7.5 million preclinical milestone payment in May 2026 under its collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim.

The payment follows Boehringer's selection and approval of the first compound for lead optimization, marking a significant step forward in the partnership.

The Milestone

The achievement reflects progress in advancing CUE-501, a bispecific molecule designed for T cell-mediated targeted depletion of specific B cells. This approach aims to address autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by selectively modulating immune responses. Cue Biopharma emphasized that the milestone validates the intended mechanistic effect of the candidate and strengthens the collaboration's trajectory.

CEO's Perspective

"We are very pleased to have achieved this critical preclinical milestone through our strategic research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim," said Lucinda Warren, interim president and chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma. "This is a very exciting time for the company as we progress our lead autoimmune asset, CUE-401, toward the clinic and reach this important milestone in our collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to further develop CUE-501."

Collaboration Terms

Under the agreement, Cue Biopharma is eligible to receive up to $337.5 million in additional milestone payments, along with royalties on future net sales. This multi-year collaboration also allows expansion into other B cell-targeting bispecific for autoimmune diseases, leveraging Cue's proprietary Immuno-STAT platform.

CUE has traded between $0.16 and $1.03 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $0.27, 45.48%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.22, down 18.85%.

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