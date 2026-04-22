Cue Biopharma Implements 1-for-30 Reverse Split; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) announced it will implement a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective April 23, 2026. The move, approved at the company's Annual Meeting earlier this month, was authorized by the Board to increase the per-share market price and regain compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement.

At the effective time, every 30 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined into one share, reducing the total from about 97.7 million to 3.3 million. The split does not affect the number of authorized shares or the par value of the stock.

Cue Biopharma confirmed that all outstanding options and warrants will be proportionately adjusted, and fractional shares will be settled in cash. The company's stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on April 24, 2026, under the existing ticker CUE with the new CUSIP number 22978P205.

CUE has traded between $0.16 and $1.03 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.53, down 20%.

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