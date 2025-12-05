Cue Biopharma (CUE) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Cue Biopharma (NasdaqCM:CUE) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 828.79% from the latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cue Biopharma. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUE is 0.02%, an increase of 28.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 18,634K shares. The put/call ratio of CUE is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 6,819K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Catalytic Wealth RIA holds 3,432K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 67.40% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,597K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing an increase of 55.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 49.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,560K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 801K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 41.09% over the last quarter.

