CubeSmart Prices Offering Of $450.0 Mln Of 5.125% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2035

(RTTNews) - CubeSmart (CUBE) announced that its operating partnership, CubeSmart, L.P., priced an offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2035 in an underwritten public offering.

The Notes were priced at 98.656% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 5.295%. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CubeSmart. The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2025.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Regions Securities LLC and US Bancorp are acting as senior co-managers for the offering. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

