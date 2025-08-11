Markets
CUBE

CubeSmart Prices Offering Of $450.0 Mln Of 5.125% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2035

August 11, 2025 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CubeSmart (CUBE) announced that its operating partnership, CubeSmart, L.P., priced an offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2035 in an underwritten public offering.

The Notes were priced at 98.656% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 5.295%. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CubeSmart. The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2025.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Regions Securities LLC and US Bancorp are acting as senior co-managers for the offering. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CUBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.