CubeSmart Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 per Share for Q2 2025

CubeSmart declares a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record.

CubeSmart announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending June 30, 2025, which will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2025. As a leading self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, CubeSmart owns or manages 1,537 self-storage properties throughout the U.S. and is recognized as one of the top three operators in this sector according to the 2025 Self Storage Almanac. The company aims to address its customers' organizational and logistical needs through innovative services and accessible, climate-controlled storage solutions. For further information, customers can visit their website or contact the company directly.

Potential Positives

CubeSmart's declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share indicates strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Company is recognized as one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S., highlighting its market position and competitive strength in the industry.

CubeSmart's mission to simplify organizational and logistical challenges for customers showcases its commitment to customer service and differentiates its offerings in the self-storage market.

Potential Negatives

Concerns may arise about the sustainability of the declared dividend, as it could indicate a potential strain on cash flows or profitability depending on future financial performance.

No mention of recent financial performance or growth outlook may lead to investor uncertainty about the company's trajectory.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by CubeSmart?

CubeSmart declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending June 30, 2025.

When will the CubeSmart dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

Where can I find more information about CubeSmart?

For more information, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart at 800-800-1717.

How many self-storage properties does CubeSmart manage?

CubeSmart owns or manages 1,537 self-storage properties across the United States.

What is CubeSmart's mission?

CubeSmart's mission is to simplify organizational challenges through innovative solutions and unparalleled service for its customers.

$CUBE Insider Trading Activity

$CUBE insiders have traded $CUBE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P FOSTER (CLO & Secretary) sold 18,616 shares for an estimated $784,986

$CUBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $CUBE stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CUBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CUBE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

$CUBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CUBE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CUBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $46.0 on 03/05/2025

MALVERN, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.





About the Company





CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,537 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2025 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.





The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.





For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit



www.cubesmart.com



or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.





Company Contact:





CubeSmart





Josh Schutzer





Vice President, Finance





610-535-5700



