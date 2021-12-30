CubeSmart (CUBE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

CubeSmart (CUBE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CUBE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.47% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.78, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUBE was $56.78, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.29 and a 80.6% increase over the 52 week low of $31.44.

CUBE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CUBE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CUBE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.84%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cube Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUBE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUBE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPRO with an increase of 9.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CUBE at 3.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.