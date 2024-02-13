CUBE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.27, changing hands as low as $42.14 per share. CubeSmart shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUBE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.175 per share, with $48.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.