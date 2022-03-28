CUBE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.26, changing hands as high as $51.36 per share. CubeSmart shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUBE's low point in its 52 week range is $37.5537 per share, with $57.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.23.

