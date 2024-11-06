Cube Labs Secures Funding for Biotech Innovations

Cube Labs S.P.A. (IT:CUBE) has released an update.

Cube Labs, an Italian venture builder in the healthcare technology sector, has secured significant funding for its startups Adamas Biotech and DTech. Adamas Biotech received €425,700 to develop a nutraceutical for intestinal health, while DTech obtained €393,700 for a protective biospray and digital platform. These contributions, backed by the National Biodiversity Future Center, will advance Cube Labs’ innovative healthcare projects.

For further insights into IT:CUBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.