Cube Labs Secures Funding for Biotech Innovations

Cube Labs S.P.A. (IT:CUBE) has released an update.
Cube Labs, an Italian venture builder in the healthcare technology sector, has secured significant funding for its startups Adamas Biotech and DTech. Adamas Biotech received €425,700 to develop a nutraceutical for intestinal health, while DTech obtained €393,700 for a protective biospray and digital platform. These contributions, backed by the National Biodiversity Future Center, will advance Cube Labs’ innovative healthcare projects.
