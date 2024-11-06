News & Insights

Cube Labs Secures Funding for Biotech Innovations

November 06, 2024 — 02:23 pm EST

Cube Labs S.P.A. (IT:CUBE) has released an update.

Cube Labs, an Italian venture builder in the healthcare technology sector, has secured significant funding for its startups Adamas Biotech and DTech. Adamas Biotech received €425,700 to develop a nutraceutical for intestinal health, while DTech obtained €393,700 for a protective biospray and digital platform. These contributions, backed by the National Biodiversity Future Center, will advance Cube Labs’ innovative healthcare projects.

