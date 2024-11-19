News & Insights

Stocks

Cube Labs Expands into IIoT with Strategic Partnership

November 19, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cube Labs S.P.A. (IT:CUBE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cube Labs S.p.A., through its subsidiary Hiperforming Research, has signed a significant agreement with B4 S.r.l. to develop and market advanced IIoT solutions, enhancing its product portfolio with cutting-edge predictive maintenance technologies. This collaboration aims to tap into the Indian and Emirati markets, potentially generating substantial revenue and solidifying Cube Labs’ commitment to innovation in healthcare technology. The agreement also allows B4 to expand its presence in the Life Science and Healthcare sectors.

For further insights into IT:CUBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.