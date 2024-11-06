CUBE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.25, changing hands as low as $45.41 per share. CubeSmart shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUBE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.69 per share, with $55.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.83.

