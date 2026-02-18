CTS vs. OSIS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components sector might want to consider either CTS (CTS) or OSI Systems (OSIS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, CTS is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while OSI Systems has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that CTS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CTS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.24, while OSIS has a forward P/E of 25.30. We also note that CTS has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OSIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16.

Another notable valuation metric for CTS is its P/B ratio of 2.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OSIS has a P/B of 5.15.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CTS's Value grade of B and OSIS's Value grade of C.

CTS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than OSIS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CTS is the superior option right now.

