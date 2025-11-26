CTS Promotes Pratik Trivedi To Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp. (CTS) announced Wednesday it has appointed Pratik Trivedi as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 5, 2026.

Trivedi, who is Senior Vice President at CTS, brings deep industry experience from prior leadership positions at Eaton Corp. and Cummins, Inc.

Trivedi joined CTS in April 2024 as Senior Vice President, Advanced Materials and Solutions. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, North America for the mobility business of Eaton Corp.

Prior to his role with Eaton, Trivedi spent twelve years serving in several key roles with Cummins, including as Global Director of the Prime Power Market Segment.

