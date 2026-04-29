CTS Narrows 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - CTS Corporation (CTS) said it is narrowing 2026 sales guidance to a range of $560-$580 million from a range of $550-$580 million. The company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.35-$2.45, revised from prior outlook of $2.30-$2.45.

First quarter earnings totaled $17.20 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $13.36 million, or $0.44 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.62, compared to $0.44. Revenue rose 10.7% to $139.23 million from $125.76 million last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, CTS shares are up 6.79 percent to $58.00.

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