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CTS Narrows 2026 Guidance

April 29, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CTS Corporation (CTS) said it is narrowing 2026 sales guidance to a range of $560-$580 million from a range of $550-$580 million. The company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.35-$2.45, revised from prior outlook of $2.30-$2.45.

First quarter earnings totaled $17.20 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $13.36 million, or $0.44 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.62, compared to $0.44. Revenue rose 10.7% to $139.23 million from $125.76 million last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, CTS shares are up 6.79 percent to $58.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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