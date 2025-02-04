CTS Guides FY25 Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, CTS Corp. (CTS) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share on sales between $520 million and $550 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.37 per share on sales of $551.56 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

