CTS Declares $0.04 Dividend, Authorizes Stock $100 Mln Buyback Program

November 07, 2025 — 11:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - CTS Corporation (CTS) Friday declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, to be paid on January 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 26, 2025.

CTS Corporation also announced a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its common stock.

This program replaces the prior share repurchase program that was approved in February 2024. The program has no set expiration date and allows for repurchases to be made from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.

