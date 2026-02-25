CTS (CTS) Price Target Increased by 14.89% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for CTS (NYSE:CTS) has been revised to $55.08 / share. This is an increase of 14.89% from the prior estimate of $47.94 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.04% from the latest reported closing price of $52.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 20.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTS is 0.09%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.56% to 34,000K shares. The put/call ratio of CTS is 4.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,262K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares , representing an increase of 20.73%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,784K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,766K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,235K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,085K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares , representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.