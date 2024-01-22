CTS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.39, changing hands as high as $42.96 per share. CTS Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.5016 per share, with $49.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.54.

