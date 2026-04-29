CTS Corp Reports Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.20 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $13.36 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $17.9 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $139.23 million from $125.76 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.20 Mln. vs. $13.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $139.23 Mln vs. $125.76 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.35 To $ 2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 560 M To $ 580 M

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