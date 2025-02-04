CTS Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.61 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $15.32 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $16.3 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $127.44 million from $124.69 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.61 Mln. vs. $15.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $127.44 Mln vs. $124.69 Mln last year.

