CTS Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $19.74 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $11.56 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $18.2 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $137.27 million from $126.46 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.74 Mln. vs. $11.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $137.27 Mln vs. $126.46 Mln last year.

