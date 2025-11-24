CTRI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Centuri Holdings Inc (Symbol: CTRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.96, changing hands as high as $20.18 per share. Centuri Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.455 per share, with $24.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.19.

