CTRA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.08, changing hands as low as $24.98 per share. Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.33 per share, with $29.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.30. The CTRA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

