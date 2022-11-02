CTOS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.79, changing hands as low as $6.70 per share. Custom Truck One Source Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTOS's low point in its 52 week range is $4.535 per share, with $11.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.70.

