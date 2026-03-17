CSX Strengthens Industrial Network With New Select Site Additions

CSX Corporation CSX continues to strengthen its industrial development strategy by adding 21 new rail-served properties across 10 states to its Select Site program, underscoring its focus on enhancing supply chain efficiency and supporting business expansion. By designating only about 6% of its 1,110+ sites, CSX maintains a high-quality portfolio, making these locations more attractive for manufacturers seeking ready-to-develop, logistics-friendly infrastructure.

The initiative highlights CSX’s strong collaboration with more than 30 communities, reflecting a coordinated approach to economic development. By pre-qualifying sites based on infrastructure readiness and connectivity, the company reduces entry barriers for businesses, accelerates project timelines and improves site selection confidence. This not only strengthens CSX’s value proposition but helps communities convert preparedness into tangible investments and job creation.

The program’s effectiveness is evident in real-world outcomes, such as Owens Corning’s investment in Prattville, AL, which is set to create 100 skilled jobs. Such developments reinforce CSX’s role as a key enabler of regional economic growth while expanding its industrial footprint. Overall, the continued expansion of the Select Site program positions CSX to capitalize on growing demand for integrated rail and logistics solutions.

Share Price Performance of CSX

CSX shares have rallied 31.5% in a year compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 11.6% rise.



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CSX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and SkyWest SKYW.

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 23.61%.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.3% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 12.75%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.