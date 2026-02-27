CSX Rewards Shareholders With 8% Hike in Quarterly Dividend

In a shareholder-friendly move, CSX Corporation (CSX) board of directorsapproved a dividend hike of 7.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 14 cents per share (56 cents annualized) from 13 cents (52 cents annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 27. The move reflects CSX’ intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

Notably, CSX has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. Continuing the shareholder-friendly approach, during 2023, CSX repurchased shares worth $3.48 billion and paid $882 million in cash dividends. During 2024, CSX repurchased shares worth $2.23 billion and paid $930 million in cash dividends. During 2025, CSX repurchased shares worth $1.39 billion and paid $972 million in the form of dividend payments.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like CSX, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty like the current scenario.

CSX management’s decision to increase its quarterly dividend payout reflects the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value apart from underlining confidence in its business. We believe such shareholder-friendly initiatives boost investor confidence and positively impact thisZacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock bottom line. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shareholder-Friendly Moves by Other Transportation Companies in 2026

CSX is not the only player from theZacks Transportation sector that has rewarded its shareholders with dividend payouts or share buyback programs in 2026.

To name a few, on Jan. 26, 2026, Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR)’s board of directors declared a dividend hike of 5%, raising its quarterly cash dividend to 10 cents per share from 9.5 cents. The raised dividend (payable to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026) is expected to be paid on April 8, 2026. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SNDR had rewarded its shareholders with $67 million in the form of dividend payments.

Additionally, SNDR's board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program, effective immediately, under which up to $150 million of the company’s outstanding Class A common stock, and/or Class B common stock, may be acquired over the next three years. This share buyback program supersedes and replaces the $150 million stock repurchase authorization approved by SNDR's board on Jan. 31, 2023 (the “Prior Repurchase Program”), which is scheduled to expire on Jan. 31, 2026, and is substantially similar to the Prior Repurchase Program. SNDR repurchased 4.4 million shares for a total of $110.1 million under the Prior Repurchase Program.

On Jan. 22, 2026, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT) board of directors approved a dividend hike of 2.3%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 45 cents per share ($1.80 annualized) from 44 cents ($1.76 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on Feb. 20, to all its shareholders of record as of Feb. 6, 2026.

On Feb. 6, 2026, Wabtec Corporation’s (WAB) board of directors approved a dividend hike of 25%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 31 cents per share ($1.24 annualized) from 25 cents ($1.00 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17. The move reflects WAB’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

