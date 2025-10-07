CSX Names Steve Angel as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

CSX Corporation’s CSX appointment of Steve Angel as president and chief executive officer marks a pivotal leadership transition for the rail giant. Effective Sept. 28, Angel succeeds Joe Hinrichs, who departs after three years of guiding the company through operational improvements and cultural transformation. Despite the change at the helm, CSX affirms that its operating performance remains strong and continues to expect full-year volume growth, underscoring business stability and sustained execution momentum.

Angel brings more than 45 years of executive experience, including his tenure as CEO of some other companies, where he generated exceptional shareholder returns and oversaw major organizational transformations. The CSX board highlighted Angel’s proven record in driving operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation, skills that align closely with CSX’s strategic priorities.

The leadership transition reinforces CSX’s commitment to operational strength, safety, and shareholder value. Both the board and outgoing CEO Joe Hinrichs expressed confidence in Angel’s ability to lead CSX’s next phase of growth, enhancing service reliability and strengthening the company’s position as a critical link in North America’s freight network.

Share Price Performance

The share price of CSX has risen 35.8% over the past six months, outperforming the 20.1% rise of the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

CSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Delta Air Lines DAL and Wabtec WAB.

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DAL has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed once in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.80%.

WAB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.59% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 5.41%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.