CSX

CSX Names Mike Cory COO

September 08, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp. (CSX), a rail-based freight transportation services provider, announced on Friday that it has appointed Mike Cory as the chief operating officer and executive vice president.

Cory has more than four decades of operations experience in the railroad industry. Prior to joining CSX, he served as the chief operating officer for the Canadian National Railway.

CSX also announced the promotion of Kevin Boone to the new title of chief commercial officer and executive vice president. Previously, he served as the company's executive vice president of Sales and Marketing, after transitioning from the finance organization of the railroad firm.

In pre-market activity, shares of CSX are trading at $30.17 up 2.31% on Nasdaq.

RTTNews
