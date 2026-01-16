CSX (CSX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that CSX (CSX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.54 billion, indicating no change compared to the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CSX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Coal' to reach $481.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Intermodal' should come in at $554.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers' reaching $137.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals' will likely reach $698.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Margin' should arrive at 67.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' of $707.85 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $705.00 .

Analysts expect 'Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' to come in at 92.58 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.00 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Volume - Merchandise - Minerals' stands at 87.05 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.00 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Volume - Coal' at 180.65 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 179.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Merchandise - Fertilizers' will reach 47.64 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 44.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volume - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' will reach 63.03 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' will reach 115.31 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 116.00 thousand.

Shares of CSX have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change.

