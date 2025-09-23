Is CSX (CSX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CSX (CSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CSX is one of 121 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CSX has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -5.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CSX is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.5%.

For Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CSX belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.1% this year, meaning that CSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #61. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.8%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track CSX and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

