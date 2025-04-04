Stocks

CSX Corporation’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 04, 2025 — 03:05 pm EDT

Sohini Mondal

With a market cap of $52.8 billion, CSX Corporation (CSX) is a transportation company that provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, CSX operates through two segments: rail and trucking. JPM is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 16.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the freight railroad to report a profit of $0.38 per share, down 17.4% from $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2024, CSX missed the consensus EPS estimate by 2.3%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CSX to report an EPS of $1.82, down marginally from $1.83 in fiscal 2024. However, EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 14.8% year-over-year to $2.09 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of CSX have declined 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX3.6% rise and the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s (IYJmarginal gain over the same time.

CSK posted its weaker-than-expected Q4 2024 earnings results on Jan. 23, and its shares fell 2.9% the next day. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.42, missing analysts' estimates, while revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, falling slightly short of forecasts. The decline was primarily driven by a steep 20% drop in coal revenue and lower fuel surcharges. However, strong pricing and volume growth in the merchandise sectors helped offset some of the weakness in coal, providing stability amid fluctuating market conditions.

Analysts' consensus view on CSX stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and eight suggest "Hold." As of writing, CSX is trading below the average analyst price target of $35.76.   

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

