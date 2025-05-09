CSX Corporation Reaches Tentative Agreement with Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen for New Five-Year Contract

CSX Corporation reached a tentative five-year agreement with BLET covering 3,400 locomotive engineers, enhancing pay and healthcare.

$CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CSX Insider Trading Activity

$CSX insiders have traded $CSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN D GOLDMAN (EVP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,588 shares for an estimated $4,197,315.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 637 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 873 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSX forecast page.

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $32.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) on a new five-year single-system agreement covering approximately 3,400 locomotive engineers.





This is the first agreement reached by a Class I freight railroad with BLET, and it continues CSX’s industry-leading transformational approach to collective bargaining in the rail industry.





“I want to thank the leaders at BLET, especially our CSX General Chairmen, for their hard work and professionalism in representing CSX employees and their union members,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “The tentative agreement, reached after months of negotiations, offers competitive pay, improved health care for locomotive engineers, and work rule changes that promote predictable assignments and additional quality-of-life enhancements.”





The agreement mirrors the general wage increases, and health and welfare improvements from CSX's agreements with 13 other unions.





Locomotive engineers make up approximately 20 percent of CSX’s frontline workforce. If ratified, nearly 75 percent of CSX unionized workers will be covered by new agreements reached within the last nine months. To date, CSX has ratified agreements covering 54 percent of its unionized workforce.





The only remaining major workgroup at CSX not covered by new agreements or a tentative agreement are trainmen/conductors represented by SMART-TD. CSX is currently engaged in bargaining with SMART-TD to consolidate separate territories, workforces, and execute a single-system collective agreement.











About CSX







CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.



www.csx.com



. Like us on Facebook (



http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX



) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (



http://twitter.com/CSX



).







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



