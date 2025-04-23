CSX Corporation Announces New Select Site Designations for Economic Development Across 12 States

CSX Corporation designates eighteen properties in twelve states as CSX Select Sites to promote industrial development and economic growth.

CSX Corporation has announced the latest designations of its Select Site program, highlighting 18 properties across 12 states that have achieved gold, silver, or bronze ratings based on comprehensive evaluations. This initiative, aimed at fostering industrial development, involves collaboration with 29 communities to identify prime rail-served sites for expanding businesses. CSX's Senior Director of Industrial Development, Kellen Riley, emphasized that these sites represent valuable opportunities for economic growth, streamlining the process for manufacturers looking to invest and create jobs. Additionally, several sites have improved their readiness since the last designation round in 2024. The list includes notable locations like South Coast Logistics Park in Massachusetts and Eastport Logistics Park in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced its latest group of high-ranking properties to receive CSX Select Site designation under the industrial development program. Eighteen sites across 12 states have earned a gold, silver, or bronze rating based on an evaluation of a wide range of site characteristics.





CSX worked with more than 29 communities to gather information and identify top candidates for the Select Site program, which connects expanding companies with highly desirable rail-served properties.





“Each Select Site reflects months of collaboration with landowners, counties, and utility partners that now represent a significant opportunity for economic growth,” said Kellen Riley, CSX Senior Director of Industrial Development. “By bringing these sites to market with the right due diligence already in place, we’re making it faster and easier for manufacturers to invest, build, and create jobs for local communities.”





Since the last round of candidate sites were awarded in 2024, four existing Select Sites have increased their site readiness and have been upgraded to gold, silver, and bronze designations.









The Select Sites include:









Gold Level













South Coast Logistics Park Operated by TransloadX



– Middleborough, Massachusetts



– Middleborough, Massachusetts





Montgomery Inland Logistics*



– Montgomery, Alabama











Silver Level













Eastport Logistics Park



– Jacksonville, Florida



– Jacksonville, Florida





Central Florida Integrated Logistics Park



– Winter Haven, Florida



– Winter Haven, Florida





5601 Bucknell Drive



– South Fulton, Georgia



– South Fulton, Georgia





Madisonville Industrial Park II



– Madisonville, Kentucky



– Madisonville, Kentucky





Dragway Site



– Sandston, Virginia



– Sandston, Virginia





Creamer Industrial Park*



– Brewton, Alabama











Bronze Level













Evergreen L.P. Site



– Evergreen, Alabama



– Evergreen, Alabama





Florida Crossroads Industrial Zone



– Archer, Florida



– Archer, Florida





CenterPoint Energy Rail Site



– Evansville, Indiana



– Evansville, Indiana





The Gil Niceley, Sr. Industrial Park



– Elizabethtown, Kentucky



– Elizabethtown, Kentucky





RGL Rockcastle Mega Site



– Mount Vernon, Kentucky



– Mount Vernon, Kentucky





West Industrial Park



– Russellville, Kentucky



– Russellville, Kentucky





Almonaster Avenue CSX Property



– New Orleans, Louisiana



– New Orleans, Louisiana





Timberswamp Road Site



– Westfield, Massachusetts



– Westfield, Massachusetts





I-70 Gateway Industrial Park



– Hagerstown, Maryland



– Hagerstown, Maryland





US 301 North Industrial Site



– Enfield, North Carolina



– Enfield, North Carolina





Massena Industrial Land



– Massena, New York



– Massena, New York





Aldridge Site



– Lesage, West Virginia



– Lesage, West Virginia





JFTMA Rail Site*



– Atmore, Alabama



– Atmore, Alabama





4 Star Industrial Park - Sandy Lee Watkins Build Ready Site*



– Robards, Kentucky







*Notates sites that upgraded from 2024.







About CSX











CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at



www.csx.com



. Like us on Facebook (



http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX



) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (



http://twitter.com/CSX



).







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.