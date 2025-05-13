CSX Corp. Executive Vice President Kevin Boone to Speak at Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

CSX's EVP Kevin Boone to speak at Wolfe Research conference on May 20; webcast available live and on replay.

Quiver AI Summary

CSX Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Boone, is scheduled to speak at the Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York on May 20, 2025, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be available for live streaming on the company's investor website, with a replay to follow. CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading transportation company offering rail and intermodal services across various markets, supporting the nation's economic growth for nearly 200 years. More details about the company can be found at their official website, and additional contact information for investor relations and corporate communications is provided.

Potential Positives

CEO's participation in a prominent industry conference highlights the company's leadership and commitment to engaging with key stakeholders.

The live broadcast of the address demonstrates transparency and provides investors and the public with direct access to important corporate insights.

The extensive network and historical significance of CSX in the transportation sector emphasize its critical role in supporting the economy.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What event will Kevin Boone address for CSX?

Kevin Boone will address the Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York.

When is Kevin Boone's presentation scheduled?

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I watch the CSX conference presentation?

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference available?

Yes, a replay of the event will be available following its conclusion.

What services does CSX provide?

CSX provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services across various markets including energy and agriculture.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CSX Insider Trading Activity

$CSX insiders have traded $CSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN D GOLDMAN (EVP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,588 shares for an estimated $4,197,315.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 638 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 889 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSX forecast page.

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $32.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Boone, will address the Wolfe Research 18



th



Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 20, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time.





This address will be broadcast live via webcast at



http://investors.csx.com



. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at



http://investors.csx.com



.







About CSX











CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at



www.csx.com



. Like us on



Facebook



and follow us on



X



, formerly known as Twitter.







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.