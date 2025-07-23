Markets
CSX Corp Bottom Line Falls In Q2, But Beats Estimates

July 23, 2025 — 04:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $829 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $963 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $3.574 billion from $3.701 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $829 Mln. vs. $963 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.574 Bln vs. $3.701 Bln last year.

