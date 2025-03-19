CSX Corp. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

CSX Corp. will announce Q1 financial results on April 16, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

CSX Corp. is set to release its first quarter financial and operating results on April 16, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, a conference call and live webcast will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with participation details provided for interested callers. The company, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, specializes in transportation services including rail and intermodal solutions and has been influential in the economic growth of the U.S. for nearly 200 years. CSX’s extensive network connects major cities in the eastern U.S. and integrates with numerous short-line railroads and ports. Additional information, including presentation materials for the call, will be available on the company’s website.

Potential Positives

CSX Corp. is set to disclose its first quarter financial and operating results, providing shareholders and analysts with important insights into the company's performance.

The upcoming conference call and webcast will facilitate direct communication between management and stakeholders, enhancing transparency and investor engagement.

CSX's extensive network connects major metropolitan areas and facilitates economic activity across a diverse range of markets, underscoring its significant role in the transportation sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CSX release its first quarter results?

CSX will release its first quarter financial and operating results on April 16, 2025, after market close.

What time is the CSXearnings conference call

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 16, 2025.

How can I participate in the CSX conference call?

Participants can join by dialing 1-888-510-2008 or 1-646-960-0306 for international callers, with the passcode 3368220.

Where can I find CSX's presentation materials and webcast?

Presentation materials and the live webcast will be available on CSX's investor relations website at http://investors.csx.com.

What services does CSX provide?

CSX offers rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services across various markets, including energy and consumer products.

$CSX Insider Trading Activity

$CSX insiders have traded $CSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN D GOLDMAN (EVP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,588 shares for an estimated $4,197,315.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 812 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/02/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/25/2024

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $37.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $39.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $37.0 on 10/17/2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release first quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.





Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company’s website at



http://investors.csx.com



. Following theearnings call a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.







About CSX











CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (



http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX



) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (



http://twitter.com/CSX



).







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



