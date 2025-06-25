CSX Corp. to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 23, 2025

CSX Corp. will release Q2 financial results on July 23, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced it will release its second quarter financial and operating results on July 23, 2025, after market close. A conference call and live webcast with the management team will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, where interested participants can join by dialing specific numbers provided in the announcement. Presentation materials and a link to the webcast will be accessible on the company’s investor website, and a replay will be archived after the call. CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading transportation company offering rail and intermodal services for various markets, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic development.

Potential Positives

CSX is set to release its second-quarter financial and operating results, which provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

The scheduled conference call and live webcast offer transparency and direct communication between the company's management team and investors, enhancing stakeholder engagement.

CSX's long-standing history of nearly 200 years illustrates its stability and significance in the transportation sector, reinforcing investor confidence in its business model and operational capabilities.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CSX release its second quarter financial results?

CSX will release its second quarter financial results on July 23, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the CSX conference call?

The CSX conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2025.

How can I participate in the CSXearnings call

To participate in the call, dial 1-888-510-2008 or 1-646-960-0306 for international callers, using passcode 3368220.

Where can I access CSX's webcast and presentation materials?

Presentation materials and the webcast can be accessed on CSX's investor relations website at http://investors.csx.com.

What services does CSX provide?

CSX provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services across various markets, including energy, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 914 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $32.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release second quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.





Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company’s website at



http://investors.csx.com



. Following theearnings call a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.







About CSX











CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (



http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX



) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (



http://twitter.com/CSX



).







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



