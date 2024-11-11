CSX call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in CSX (CSX) with 13,022 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 22.23%. Dec-24 37.5 calls and May-25 45 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on January 22nd.

