CSX Appoints Kevin Boone As CFO, Succeeds Sean Pelkey

(RTTNews) - CSX (CSX) Wednesday announced the appointment of Kevin Boone as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Sean Pelkey, who has departed the company.

Maryclare Kenney has been promoted to senior vice president and chief commercial officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to driving continued momentum and value creation.

"I am pleased to appoint Kevin and Maryclare to these critical leadership roles," said Steve Angel, president and chief executive officer of CSX. "They are the right leaders at the right time to build on our momentum and position CSX for long-term success. Their exceptional expertise and proven track records will be instrumental in advancing a high-performance culture and realizing our vision of becoming the best-performing railroad in the nation."

Boone joined CSX in 2017 and has held several key leadership roles. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

