CSW Industrials, Inc. Announces Trading Launch on NYSE Under Ticker Symbol "CSW"

CSW Industrials starts trading on NYSE under the symbol "CSW," celebrating with a closing bell ceremony.

Quiver AI Summary

CSW Industrials, Inc. announced the start of trading its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CSW," effective June 9, 2025. To commemorate this milestone, the company's Executive Management Team and Board of Directors will ring the closing bell at the NYSE later that day. CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial company specializing in three key segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The company focuses on providing high-performance and reliable products to various markets, including HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, and mining. For more details, visit their website.

Potential Positives

CSW Industrials is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

The company celebrated its NYSE listing with a closing bell ceremony, which is a significant event that can attract media attention and investor interest.

CSW's diverse operations across multiple segments may appeal to a broader range of investors and contribute to potential growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Changing the ticker symbol may cause confusion among investors and could affect the visibility of the company's stock during the transition period.



There is no mention of a clear strategic plan or the implications of this change, which could raise concerns about the company's direction and overall leadership priorities.



Being newly listed on the NYSE, the company may face increased scrutiny and pressure to perform, which could create challenges for management and impact stock performance.

FAQ

What is the new ticker symbol for CSW Industrials?

The new ticker symbol for CSW Industrials is "CSW" on the NYSE.

When did CSW begin trading on the NYSE?

CSW began trading on the NYSE on June 9, 2025, at market open.

What is CSW Industrials known for?

CSW Industrials is known for its diversified industrial products in Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions.

Where can I find more information about CSW Industrials?

More information about CSW Industrials can be found on their official website at www.cswindustrials.com.

Who should I contact for investor relations at CSW?

For investor relations, contact Alexa Huerta, Vice President Investor Relations, at 214-489-7113 or via email at alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DALLAS, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) (the “Company”) today announced the commencement of trading of the Company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol, “CSW”. Trading on the NYSE will begin at market open today, June 9, 2025.





CSW’s Executive Management Team and Board of Directors will be in New York City this afternoon to ring the closing bell at the NYSE in celebration of joining the world’s largest stock exchange.







About CSW Industrials







CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Company provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit



www.cswindustrials.com



.







Investor Relations







Alexa Huerta





Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer





214-489-7113







alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.