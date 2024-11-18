News & Insights

CSW Industrials expands share repurchase program to $200M

November 18, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

CSW Industrials (CSWI) authorized a new $200M share repurchase program, which replaces the existing $100M program. Since the commencement of CSWI’s share repurchase program in 2017, the company has repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares for a total of $152M. The board has established an expiration date of December 31, 2026, for completion of the repurchase program; however, the program may be extended in the future, or it may be limited or terminated at any time without notice.

