CSTL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Castle Biosciences Inc (Symbol: CSTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.62, changing hands as low as $24.13 per share. Castle Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSTL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.58 per share, with $48.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.33.

