CSSC Offshore & Marine Set for Strategic Investor Presentation

May 22, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H (HK:0317) has released an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited is set to engage investors with an in-depth presentation on its annual and first quarterly results for 2023 and 2024, respectively, on May 30, 2024, via the SSE Roadshow Platform. The event, themed ‘Shipping Our Values, Building Stratos Dream,’ is part of a collective initiative with 11 other listed CSSC companies to enhance investor communication and market value. Investors are invited to submit questions before the event and participate through live video, on-site communication, and online text interaction, aiming to promote transparency and confidence in the capital market.

