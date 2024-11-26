News & Insights

CSS Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increased Dividends

November 26, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

CSS Holdings, Ltd. (JP:2304) has released an update.

CSS Holdings, Ltd. reported a significant financial improvement for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 18.9% and operating profit more than doubling. The company also increased its annual dividend by 76.5%, reflecting strong shareholder returns. Looking ahead, CSS Holdings forecasts continued growth in net sales and profitability for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

