CSS Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increased Dividends

CSS Holdings, Ltd. (JP:2304) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CSS Holdings, Ltd. reported a significant financial improvement for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 18.9% and operating profit more than doubling. The company also increased its annual dividend by 76.5%, reflecting strong shareholder returns. Looking ahead, CSS Holdings forecasts continued growth in net sales and profitability for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

For further insights into JP:2304 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.