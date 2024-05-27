News & Insights

CSR Limited Declares AUD 0.12 Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

CSR Limited has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.12 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for June 21, 2024, and payment to be disbursed on July 1, 2024. Notably, the company has decided to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan for this dividend.

