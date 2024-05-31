CSPC Pharma Buys Back Shares for Award Scheme

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the on-market purchase of 5 million shares, representing around 0.042% of the total shares issued, at an average price of HK$6.731 per share, amounting to a total of approximately HK$33.65 million. These shares were acquired under the company’s restricted share award scheme to be held in trust for selected participants. The board will continue to assess and decide on the number of shares to be awarded and purchased under this scheme.

