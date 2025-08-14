Csp Posts 18 Percent Revenue Gain in Q3

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) increased 18% year over year to $15.4 million in Q3 FY2025, driven by growth in Technology Solutions product sales and cybersecurity.

Gross margin fell to 29% from 34% in Q3 FY2025 as flat services revenue shifted the mix toward lower-margin product sales.

Net loss (GAAP) widened to $0.03 per diluted share versus $0.02 in Q3 FY2024; the quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.03 per share.

CSPI (NASDAQ:CSPI), a technology firm specializing in advanced IT solutions and cybersecurity products, released its Q3 FY2025 results on August 14, 2025. The most notable news was an 18% rise in revenue (GAAP) to $15.4 million, led by surging product sales in the Technology Solutions segment and expanding market reach for the AZT PROTECT™ cybersecurity platform. The period ended with a net loss of $0.03 per diluted share (GAAP), modestly wider than last year’s $0.02 loss. Gross profit dollars slipped slightly, while gross margin (GAAP) fell as a greater share of revenue came from lower-margin product sales rather than services, which remained flat. There were no analyst estimates for the period, so performance is assessed solely against year-ago results. Overall, the quarter showed healthy top-line momentum and progress in cybersecurity, but margin compression and flat services revenue kept Csp in the red.

Metric Q3 FY2025(quarter ended June 30, 2025) Q3 FY2024(quarter ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (GAAP) $(0.03) $(0.02) (50.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $15.4 million $13.1 million 17.6% Gross Profit $4.5 million $4.6 million -2.2% Gross Margin 29% 34% (5.0) pp Cash and Cash Equivalents $26.3 million N/A N/A

Company Overview and Key Business Drivers

Csp delivers technology infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, operating across two primary segments: Technology Solutions (TS) and High-Performance Products (HPP). The TS segment provides IT hardware, managed services, and cloud solutions as a value-added reseller, with a strong presence in specialized markets such as maritime and healthcare. The HPP segment is centered on cybersecurity, with AZT PROTECT™ and the ARIA suite designed to protect industrial and critical infrastructure environments from cyber threats.

The company’s recent strategic focus has involved building innovation in cybersecurity (especially with AZT PROTECT™), expanding managed cloud and IT services, and forging strong relationships with major vendors like Microsoft. Success for Csp hinges on its ability to capture demand in these fast-moving segments, maintain product differentiation, adapt quickly to customer requirements in regulated industries, and manage its financial resources for long-term stability and growth.

Quarterly Results and Operational Highlights

Revenue increased 18% from the prior year, with product revenue rising 29%. This was fueled by increased demand for cloud-based services, particularly from maritime and healthcare sector customers. The company highlighted a notable contract for a Microsoft Azure cloud solution with a healthcare provider in Florida in Q2 FY2025, pointing to the increasing shift among clients to cloud-based services.

The most pronounced shift was the contribution of product sales to overall revenue. Product revenue rose to $10.2 million, while services revenue stood at $5.3 million. Management cited robust momentum for cybersecurity products, especially the AZT PROTECT™ family. AZT PROTECT™ is a security appliance and software package aimed at industrial and critical infrastructure networks. Notable wins included deployment with a leading South African cell tower operator and reseller-driven gains in industries like steel, concrete, and lumber. Still, while the customer pipeline for cybersecurity was described as the “strongest customer order pipeline for AZT PROTECT™ since introducing the product, reflecting the increasing market awareness and demand for our innovative solutions both domestically and internationally.” the actual revenue contribution from new contracts is not disclosed in precise figures.

The mix shift toward product sales—generally lower margin than services—contributed to gross profit (GAAP) declining to $4.5 million, even as sales grew. Gross margin (GAAP) compressed from 34% to 29% year over year. The company explained the drop was a direct result of services revenue being flat and products accounting for a greater share of total business. In the past, services revenue has typically supported higher, more stable margins, so investors may watch closely for any rebound in this area.

On the expense side, selling, general, and administrative costs rose about 7% compared to the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024, reaching $4.89 million (GAAP). This step-up, combined with lower margins, led the net loss to widen to $0.03 per share (GAAP) from $0.02 per share (GAAP) in Q3 FY2024. Cash and equivalents ended the quarter at $26.3 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $30.6 million as of September 30, 2024. The company returned $0.3 million to shareholders via share repurchases and maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.03 per share. No one-time events or material changes to the dividend trend occurred in the period.

Business Strategy, Product Families, and Segment Activity

Within the TS segment, Csp targets industries with specialized IT and network demands, such as cruise lines, commercial shipping, and healthcare. Managed IT and cloud services projects—including unified communications, network design, and ongoing IT support—are executed alongside hardware deliveries. In the quarter, TS delivered a cloud migration and management project for a Florida healthcare group, demonstrating its ability to lead complex deployments in regulated sectors.

The HPP segment is built around cybersecurity platforms, especially the ARIA Zero Trust (AZT) PROTECT™ line. AZT PROTECT™ provides software-defined controls and monitoring tools to shield industrial and operations technology environments (commonly referred to as OT) from cyber threats such as ransomware and malware. Expansion overseas—such as with the South African cell tower provider—illustrates both the flexibility and the cross-industry fit of Csp’s offering. Other customer wins came through strengthened reseller partnerships, especially with Rockwell Automation and new partners in heavy industries.

Product revenue provided the bulk of incremental growth, while services revenue saw only a slight increase (GAAP).

Apart from commercial highlights, Csp took steps to solidify its market profile. The company was added to the Russell 3000® Index during the quarter, potentially raising its visibility with institutional investors. While the balance sheet remains robust, available cash declined modestly due to operating losses and share repurchases. The quarterly dividend was maintained, supporting a steady track record of capital returns to shareholders.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not issue explicit financial guidance for the next quarter or full fiscal year in the earnings release (fiscal year ending September 30). Leadership commented that “high interest across our business segments” and strong order pipelines for both managed services and cybersecurity offer the “potential to grow the top and bottom line for the full fiscal year (FY2025),” but stopped short of providing specific revenue or earnings targets.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

